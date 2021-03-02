Mike Hipler will serve as Rainy Lake Medical Center’s new retail pharmacist, officials announced this week.
Hipler comes to RLMC with an immense amount of education and experience as a licensed pharmacist in both Wisconsin and Florida, a news release said. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Northland College at Ashland, Wis., and went on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to earn a degree in pharmacy.
Hipler is very familiar with the beautiful outdoor life Borderland has to offer. Raised in northern Wisconsin, Hipler helped with his large family resort. An avid sportsman, he has a passion for fishing from the everglades to fresh lakes and also hunting. His hobbies include outdoor photography, hiking, house renovations and woodworking.
Hipler was married in 1988 and sadly lost his wife of 24 years to cancer. They have one son, who is an executive chef for a hospitality group in the Madison, Wis. area.
“I’m excited to build RLMC’s retail pharmacy from scratch and look forward to living in this beautiful area where some of the fishing is the best in the USA,” Hipler said.
Rainy Lake Medical Center’s goal is to open the retail pharmacy later this summer. One of the more convenient aspects of this pharmacy, will include a drive thru feature, the release said. This service will be the only location in Borderland to offer this time-saving, user-friendly option when picking up prescriptions.
Located in the former Border State Bank building, RLMC officials will update the community as they approach an opening date.