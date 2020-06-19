Rainy Lake Medical Center officials this week announced the launch of a sharps disposal program for area communities.
In order to add to RLMC’s mission of community service, RLMC will offer a sharps disposal program to International Falls and the surrounding communities.
“If sharps are not disposed of safely, they can injure people and spread infections," said lab director, Kim Usery. "This program will act as a benefit to public health and safety, as no other program formal exists in the area.”
How does it work?
Patients and staff can either come to the main hospital entrance or the laboratory Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and receive up to two FDA approved sharps containers and instructions on how to use them. They will also be available through clinic nursing.
Use the sharps container, ensuring it is stored in a safe place away from pets and children. When it is 3/4ths (or 75 percent) full, seal the container and return it to the hospital.
Sealed sharps containers are accepted at the laboratory, located through the main entrance of the hospital, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. When patients drop off sealed sharps container, they will be offered a fresh, empty one.
How much does it cost?
This service is offered to the residential public for free. If patients have any questions, they can contact the RLMC lab.