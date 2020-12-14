Rainy Lake Medical Center officials announce the retirement of Debbie Dunn, LPN of RLMC effective Dec. 29.
Dunn began her career with Falls Memorial Hospital, now known as Rainy Lake Medical Center, on July 15, 1974 as a graduate from the nursing program at Itasca Community College, Grand Rapids, Minn.
Dunn has worked 47 years from hire date, and technically has worked for 51 years with the help of additional hours.
Dunn was also a recipient of the Isabelle Nielson award in nursing excellence for the years 2001 and 2009.
Dunn said her favorite things about being a nurse for RLMC is "having the personal touch of a small town hospital, family orientated co-workers and being a part of my patients’ lives and their families.”
“I have met a lot of great people while working and thank everyone for their part in my journey," she said. "Times have changed in nursing with computers and COVID. I want to go out on a positive note.
Dunn considers herself a vintage nurse, saying, “I know more than I say and notices more than you realize. I will be a retired nurse, still a regular nurse only happier.”