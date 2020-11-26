The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Minnesota District is encouraging neighbors across the Land of 10 Thousand Lakes to shop small as the holiday season kicks off this Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
This is the 11th anniversary of Small Business Saturday®, which the SBA has proudly been a national co-sponsor of for the last 10 years, according to SBA Minnesota District Director Brian McDonald, who oversees all the federal agency’s operations in the Minnesota.
“Small businesses across the state need our support now, more than ever. Minnesotans can think big by shopping small and do their part to help the backbone of the American economy navigate, retool and pivot in response to the disruption caused by COVID-19,” says SBA Minnesota District Director Brian McDonald. “The holidays might look a little different for 2020, but we can still share joy and a sense of community by shopping small and supporting our favorite small businesses, and their employees, all holiday season – and year – long.”
By patronizing independently-owned businesses on Small Business Saturday – between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is a way for consumers to make a lasting positive impact in their community. Started by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday has continued to provide small business owners with a big economic boost during the holiday shopping season. Last year, McDonald recounted that 110 million consumers shopped small and spent a total of $20 billion in local shops and restaurants across the country.
This year, the landscape is different because of the pandemic and disruption it has caused. In fact, these businesses, many family-owned, were already fighting for survival against malls, big box stores and online retailers. E-commerce and contactless shopping and curbside pickup remain preferences of 73 percent of people surveyed by Deloitte in its annual holiday season economic forecast. Additionally, the survey notes most shoppers, 51 percent, feel anxious about shopping physically in a store. And, in their adaptive spirit, many entrepreneurs have adjusted to serve customers safely with mask requirements, updated online ordering and more, with the help of SBA resources.
“While state- and locally-instituted temporary closures and capacity restrictions, as well as a change in product and service demand have led to unprecedented challenges for small business owners, the ‘Shop Small’ movement continues,” said McDonald. “By shopping small and supporting your favorite small businesses — in store with appropriate precautions as well as online — shoppers will be making significant contributions to overcome the economic hardships brought on by this pandemic and positively impact their communities.
Since 2011, the U.S. Small Business Administration has been a formal cosponsor of Small Business Saturday, which was founded by American Express in 2010.
