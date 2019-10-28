Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3 cents in the past week, averaging $2.47 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 6.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 24.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.67 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.18 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.70 per gallon, a difference of 52 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.75 per gallon while the most expensive is $5.49 per gallon, a difference of $3.74 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 6.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Oct. 21 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2018: $2.72 per gallon
- 2017: $2.40 per gallon
- 2016: $2.09 per gallon
- 2015: $2.29 per gallon
- 2014: $3.12 per gallon
- 2013: $3.17 per gallon
- 2012: $3.31 per gallon
- 2011: $3.46 per gallon
- 2010: $2.81 per gallon
- 2009: $2.65 per gallon
"The air is getting crisp, the leaves falling, and for the third straight week the national average price of gasoline has too, " said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Most states saw notable declines, while California and the Great Lakes states saw the largest dips. Solidly in the rear view are California's previous refinery issues that caused prices to soar, but now a new problem- filling up with the cheaper gasoline as power outages have cut access to hundreds of stations across the state. GasBuddy has again activated its emergency tracker for California, and this event is unlikely to impact gas prices, so long as refineries don't lose power. Across the rest of the country, the Great Lakes states saw prices fall far faster than wholesale prices, and a correction is likely in the region. With that exception, the nation should see a fourth straight week of decline with over three-quarters of stations passing along lower prices in the coming week."