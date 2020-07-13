In the midst of business closures, the COVID-19 pandemic made it possible for Small Town Tech to remodel its store, hire more staff, and launch new services.
Small Town Tech’s mission from the beginning was to focus on serving diverse technology solutions to small communities, said a news release. However, everything changed for the local business in March during the start of the pandemic.
After laying off workers, the owners knew they needed to do something drastic to boost business.
“While the pandemic has been and is a terrible thing, we took the opportunity of the shutdown to reassess our business offerings, renovate our shop, and learn new skills,” Doug Lowthian, business manager, said in the release. “We invested in our employees, tools, and products to take Small Town Tech to another level.”
Small Town Tech’s launched Protech, a disaster-recovery software that protects computers from viruses, hackers, and natural disasters. Protech replaces Tech Tune Up and includes expanded services for businesses. This service allows Small Town Tech staff to reach a larger audience, as everything can be done remotely.
“Your computer can’t build up immunity,” said Danielle Schermerhorn, marketing director. “We like to think of Protech as a mask, vaccine, and protective suit for your computer.”
Small Town Tech renovated its store to better serve customers, the release said. There is an installation demonstration wall that shows how security cameras, smart homes, and home entertainment systems are installed. These services are available to commercial and residential customers.
Additionally, a Tech Bar makes it simple for customers to get help if they have questions about their device. There is also a seating area for consultations. While customers may notice a limited retail space, there is still a lot for sale that is not on display, and custom orders are available, the release said.
“We are especially excited about our business services,” Lowthian said. “We can be your IT department, offering many services to keep your company technology working. While we are serious about supporting small business technology, we are still the team that has fun and is here in town to serve our community.”
Small Town Tech’s store reflects the repair, installation, and management services that have always been available. The new look extends to the website and uniform, as well.
“Customers can now walk in the store and immediately get a better sense of how much we can do for them,” Schermerhorn said.
Small Town Tech Inc is an information technology company that specializes in repair, installation, and managed services in International Falls. Protech by Small Town Tech is available nationally and offers complete technology care to computers for residential and commercial clients. Store business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit smalltowntech.shop for more information.