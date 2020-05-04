International Falls has been ranked third in a new study from SmartAsset, which ranks the most affordable places to live in Minnesota.
International Falls was listed in the study as having:
- $3,523 in average closing costs
- $850 in average annual property tax
- $483 in annual homeowner's insurance
- $4,243 in average annual mortage payments
- $41,108 median income
- 53.46 on its affordabilty index
The sixth annual study weighed factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance and home costs relative to the local median income. Places where home ownership costs were lowest relative to the median income in each location were considered the most affordable.
Leading the ranking from Minnesota is Montevideo, with a ranking of 58.33, and Redwood Falls ranking 53.86 in the listing.
Otsego, with a median income of $103,052, ranks fourth.
SmartAsset is a financial technology company, according to its website.
Additional study details including the methodology and interactive map can be found here: http://smartasset.com/mortgage/how-much-house-can-i-afford#Minnesota