Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in January, down from a revised 4.7 percent in December, according to numbers released last week by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
January numbers for Koochiching County are not yet available, but December 2020 unemployment rate was higher than the state rate. Koochiching County's December unemployment rate was measured at 5.7 percent, or 326 workers out of a labor force of 5,684,
A DEED report said the state's rate decline was again due to people leaving the labor force from both employment and unemployment, said DEED. The number of unemployed fell 7,652 and the number of employed fell 14,851 for a total decline of 22,503 in Minnesota’s labor force on a seasonally adjusted basis. The national unemployment rate fell to 6.3 percent in January from 6.7 percent in December.
In January, Minnesota gained 51,800 jobs, that is up 1.9 percent, on a seasonally adjusted basis, replacing all but 1,000 of the jobs lost in December (revised).
January estimates are from the same week that bars and restaurants were able to again seat customers indoors, starting Jan. 11. The private sector gained 48,900 jobs in January, up 2.1 percent, more than making up for the 47,100 lost in December. Government gained 2,900 jobs, up 0.7 percent.
“The recovery of over 51,000 jobs in January is a promising sign for Minnesota,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “We have a lot of work ahead to grow our economy, and as this report shows, we must focus on those hit hardest by the pandemic – people of color, people with disabilities, lower wage workers, and small businesses.”
Of the 416,300 jobs lost from February through April 2020, the state has gained back 191,400 jobs. Minnesotans can connect with DEED to learn about how we can help them find career and training opportunities at www.CareerForceMN.com/GoodJobsNow.
Monthly job gains in January were widespread with eight supersectors gaining jobs, 2 supersectors losing jobs and Mining and Logging holding steady.
Gains
Gains were largest in Leisure & Hospitality, up 35,500 jobs or 22.1 percent followed by Education & Health Service up 6,700 or 1.3 percent, Other Services, up 4,100 or 4.2 percent, Government up 2,900 or 0.7 percent, Manufacturing up 1,400 or 0.5 percent, Professional & Business Services up 900 or 0.3 percent and Information up 300 or 0.7 percent. Losses were in Financial Activities, down 400 or 0.2 percent and Construction, down 100 or 0.1 percent.
After revisions, two supersectors in Minnesota showed strength over the year compared to the U.S.: Logging & Mining job loss in Minnesota remains below U.S. job loss, down 6.8 percent in Minnesota compared to 12.2 percent nationally; and employment in Education & Health Services is down 4.4 percent in Minnesota compared to 5.2 percent nationally. In Minnesota, strength is in Educational Services as well as Nursing and Residential Care Facilities compared to the U.S.
Over the year in January, Minnesota shed 229,968 payroll jobs, down 7.8 percent. The private sector shed 205,547 jobs, down 8.2 percent in January. U.S. over-the-year job loss stood at 6.1 percent with the private sector down 6.2 percent in January. Both U.S. total nonfarm and private sector employment were unchanged over-the-year from December.
Among industry subsectors, Food manufacturing continues to show strength in the state after benchmarking, up 3.5 percent in Minnesota and down 1.0 percent nationwide, bringing employment change in non-durable goods to just -2.2 percent in Minnesota compared to -3.0 percent nationwide. Employment services was revised downward throughout 2020 in Minnesota resulting in an over-the-year decline of 18.3 percent in Minnesota compared to 7.1 percent nationwide in January.