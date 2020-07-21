Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 1 cent in the past week, averaging $2.09 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 4.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 56.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.07 to $2.09 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.81 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.24 per gallon, a difference of 43 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.18 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 5.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 68.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for July 20 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.65 per gallon
- 2018: $2.75 per gallon
- 2017: $2.22 per gallon
- 2016: $2.10 per gallon
- 2015: $2.75 per gallon
- 2014: $3.41 per gallon
- 2013: $3.65 per gallon
- 2012: $3.59 per gallon
- 2011: $3.71 per gallon
- 2010: $2.66 per gallon
"Similar to watching the Cubs game (Sunday) night with a quiet and empty stadium, gasoline prices have been quiet last week as markets await the next chapter in the coronavirus situation," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "As cases continue to rise, the likelihood rises that gas prices will stabilize and demand may continue to see small decreases, which is the name of the game behind gas prices. I wouldn't expect much movement until we either see more states being impacted again or we see cases start to drop, either one would provide clarity to where we stand now. For now, motorists are still 'stuck' with the lowest summer gas prices in 16 years."