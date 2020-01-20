A group of volunteers spent Monday gearing up for tax season at Backus Community Center.
Local AARP Tax Aide volunteers have been helping Koochiching County residents file and submit their state and federal income taxes at no charge for more than 20 years, and will continue the service this year.
Mary Bartlett, local district coordinator for the organization, led the group instructions Monday in preparation for the returns the volunteers will file starting Feb. 3 through the April 15 tax deadline.
Appointments, which come at no cost, can be made starting Monday by calling 283-5236.