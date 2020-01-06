Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 0.8 cents in the past week, averaging $2.42 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 0.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 36.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls ranged from $2.52 to $2.59 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.25 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.63 per gallon, a difference of 38 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.89 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $3.10.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 2.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 34.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Dec. 30 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2019: $2.05 per gallon
- 2018: $2.37 per gallon
- 2017: $2.31 per gallon
- 2016: $1.88 per gallon
- 2015: $1.99 per gallon
- 2014: $3.23 per gallon
- 2013: $2.98 per gallon
- 2012: $3.29 per gallon
- 2011: $3.05 per gallon
- 2010: $2.67 per gallon
"To start the first week of a new decade, the national average has seen little change, but with the U.S. targeting and Iranian General in an attack last week, there is a distinct possibility that escalations in tensions may have an affect on gas prices moving forward," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "For now, there's been no physical disruption or retribution from Iran, but it has been promised. Oil markets have risen on the rising risk of Iran retaliating, but until it happens, don't expect gas prices to see much of a jump. For now, I could see a small 5-10 cent per gallon increase over the next couple of weeks, but the real potential for fireworks at the pump will be contingent on retaliation, and whether that retaliation targets oil infrastructure like Iran struck last year. For now we're in limbo, but typically gas prices decline slightly in January and February thanks to seasonally weak gasoline demand."