Minnesota’s biggest logging equipment show is returning to Itasca County. The 66th annual North Star Expo opens Friday at the Itasca County Fairgrounds in Grand Rapids, running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Expo continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free both days.
The expo features more than 100 exhibitors, including over $15 million in the latest logging, trucking and sawmill equipment and technology.
Loggers, vendors and timber industry representatives from Minnesota and around the Upper Midwest will attend, as will lawmakers, policy makers and other stakeholders, making the Expo “the Great Minnesota Logging Get-Together.”
“Grand Rapids is a tremendous setting for the Expo,” said logger Chad Lovdahl, chair of the North Star Expo’s organizing committee. “The Itasca County Fairgrounds is a beautiful location, with all the tall pine trees. It’s fun to see folks from the logging community coming together in one spot each year. It’ll be a great weekend, and we’re looking forward to another big North Star Expo.”
The 2019 Expo will not only include equipment displays from the world’s top manufacturers, but also contests that allow participants to show off their skills and knowledge of the logging business. There will be Loader and Master Loader contests and other competitions, including Biggest Cookie and “Guess the Weight.”
The forest products industry impacts Minnesota’s economy to the tune of $9.1 billion each year. It all starts with Minnesota’s professional loggers, who not only provide jobs, as well as the wood for paper and building products we all use and need, but who are also on the front lines of sustainably managing our lush forests, ensuring we’ll be able to enjoy the wide variety of activities – hunting, camping, hiking, fishing, bird watching, berry picking and so many more – for generations to come.
The Minnesota Timber Producers Association is the state’s largest trade organization that represents loggers, truckers, sawmills and allied businesses.