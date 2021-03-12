Four of Borderland's baristas have picked up shop and moved down the parking lot to one of the area's newest businesses.
The Library, owned by Brooke Maki and Harley Droba, and located at 1323 Third St., is open for business on take-out only, but will eventually be a full-service coffee shop and restaurant.
It features the former staff of Espresso Lane, formerly located in SuperOne.
“We're making this move because it makes sense for our staff and our families,” Droba said. “This is really about this coffee shop team, this is a great crew.”
But Droba, who also serves as the mayor of International Falls, was quick to point out, the goal is The Library will be more than a coffee shop. While it's currently open for beverage service, along with some grab-and-go bakery items, the business will eventually have its liquor license for a full service bar that also services breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The Library's current team has more than 40 years combined experience in the coffee industry. Knowing what their customers like, Droba and Maki saw the opportunity to purchase the Third Street building earlier this year and start working on making their dreams come true.
“We used to serve locally-roasted coffee (at Espresso Lane),” Droba said, adding when Miner's Inc. assumed ownership of the business early in 2020, the coffee company was switched.
“Our customer base did not like that coffee,” Droba said, adding the coffee shop was the only one in the Miner's franchise. “Miner's was never difficult to work with, they just didn't have experience running coffee shops.”
Seizing opportunity
Ready to make a change, the pair seized the opportunity to create The Library.
“Brooke wants to roast coffee and I want to do something more than run a coffee shop,” Droba said.
To accomplish that, Maki said they needed more space.
“We outgrew what we had,” she said.
Even under a mask, it was clear Maki was smiling last week in her new location, as the sound of power tools and improvements filled the air behind her.
“There's a lot of work to be done, but we're excited,” she said.
Droba agreed.
“We work really well together and I think this is going to be a great thing,” he said. “The reason we like this spot is that it gives us an opportunity to expand what we have from coffee to full breakfast, lunch, dinner and being able to do something different in our community than we don't see right now. We plan to have a niche on something that isn't already out there.”
Looking into the future of 2021 the business partners said it seems a lot brighter for the industry than what 2020 brought.
“I believe in Brooke and I believe in our staff,” Droba said. “We have some challenges we've already identified, but we feel we have an opportunity to better the community...This is an opportunity.”