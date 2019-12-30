Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 1 cent in the past week, averaging $2.40 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 4.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 33 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.54 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.23 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.59 per gallon, a difference of 36 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the entire country as of Sunday stands at $1.88 per gallon while the most expensive is $5.19 per gallon, a difference of $3.31.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 2 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 32.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Dec. 30 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2018: $2.07 per gallon
- 2017: $2.34 per gallon
- 2016: $2.27 per gallon
- 2015: $1.88 per gallon
- 2014: $2.13 per gallon
- 2013: $3.16 per gallon
- 2012: $3.08 per gallon
- 2011: $3.22 per gallon
- 2010: $3.02 per gallon
- 2009: $2.62 per gallon
"The streak has been broken: for seven straight weeks we saw the national average drop, but the fun has come to an end as oil prices continue to show strength into the last days of 2019 boosting the national average this past week," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Prices jumped thanks to a notable, yet anticipated drop in oil inventories, sending oil to multi-month highs above $61 and gasoline prices following. However, weakness will likely return to gasoline prices in January and February as demand weakens, so perhaps all is not lost. As we say goodbye to 2019, here are some interesting figures from this decade: the U.S. consumed 1.25 trillion gallons of gasoline, which is enough volume to raise Lake Superior's level 2.3 inches, having spent $3.625 trillion on gasoline alone, and driving 31.25 trillion miles, enough for 5,208 round trips to Pluto on the consumed gasoline. With 2019 nearly behind us, many are asking what lays ahead for 2020? GasBuddy will be releasing our 2020 Fuel Outlook this week, and in it, answers to many asked questions about how bad gas prices will get over the coming 365 days."