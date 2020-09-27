It’s been a warm, dry summer in northern Minnesota, great for logging. Even in Koochiching County, which tends to have a lot of soft, swampy ground that takes a while to dry up following spring break-up.
“The weather’s been good,” logger Scott DeLack of Littlefork says. “It’s good for production.”
DeLack’s logging operation is just getting back to work now that the toasty temperatures have dried things out. They’re starting the year on a sale about 40 miles east of Littlefork, east of Highway 53 off the Camp 90 forest road. It’s actually DeLack’s third time at the site, now finishing up a 6000 cord harvest of mostly aspen.
“There are dabs of birch, balsam, and spruce in there, too,” DeLack says. “But it’s pretty much aspen. We cut part of it last summer, and another part this spring. And now we’re cutting the last portion of it. It’s great summer ground.”
For the folks at DeLack Logging, it’s good to be back in the woods, back to a degree of normalcy, after the COVID pandemic and the resulting loss of markets and disruption in Minnesota’s logging community.
“It’s been an interesting year, hasn’t it?” the 54-year-old DeLack asks. “It’ll be interesting to see what comes next.”
The origins of the DeLack Logging can be traced back more than 80 years, to when Scott’s grandfather Glen worked in the Promersberger Logging camp and participated in the “Last Log Drive on the Littlefork River” in 1938. Scott’s dad Neil—Glen’s son—came along and helped out in the woods until graduating from Littlefork High in 1959. Despite veering off to work in well drilling for a couple of years, Neil was back working in the woods, for the Koochiching County Land Department, putting up timber sales for nine years. But at night and on weekends, he was also hand falling wood and delivering to the Boise mill in International Falls. By 1969, it was time to start DeLack Logging.
“I ran the Littlefork district for Kooch County,” Neil says. “I was cutting a little wood at night, making extra money. I had bought a John Deere 440 dozer with one of those little trailers behind with a loader on it. It had lights on it and I’d hand flal trees and skid at night. I finally decided, why don’t I do that full time?
“I took that dozer and I bought one of the first shears they ever made and put it on it,” he says. “That was an improvement. Then I bought a used skidder—I never had much for skidding other than a dozer—and it just grew from there.”
Neil and his wife Laurel had a son and a daughter. Scott was primed to follow in his father’s footsteps, helping in the woods during his school years, before graduating from Littlefork in 1984. He did attend Bemidji State to consider his career options, but after a couple of years was back in Littlefork, working alongside his dad.
“I just figured this was good as anything was going to be,” Scott says.
Scott started out driving truck, hauling wood to the Boise paper mill in International Falls—now Packaging Corporation of America—for DeLack’s one crew. Neil mostly ran the business and did the dozer work, while a couple of others ran the woods equipment, harvesting timber.
Through the years the DeLacks built a good relationship with Boise, and the business grew.
“We added a crew,” Scott says, “so we had two then. And then Boise expanded so then we added another one. But we still weren't keeping up with what we could the cut that they wanted, so in the winter time we started running four.”
In addition, Scott was buying into the business little by little. By 2005, Neil was 65-years-old and wanted to take a step back—not that he fully went away, building a lot of roads over the next 10 years or so. Still, Scott was ready to buy the company outright, armed with lessons learned over years of working with his father.
“He taught me the importance of hard work,” Scott says. “Also the importance of good maintenance, and about treating people as you want to be treated. Employees especially.”
That outlook has paid off in being able to hire and retain employees over the years. In fact the guy running the stroke delimber over on the Camp 90 road—Joe Anderson—has been working for the DeLacks for 38 years.
“When you get good people,” Scott says, “you want to hang onto them.”
On summer days like this one, Scott is taking care of business back in the shop in Littlefork. In another week or two they’ll open another job and work right along until freeze-up when all four crews are operating and DeLack Logging is running at full capacity. In the meantime, they also have plenty of wood from last winter’s harvests yarded around the area to keep them busy hauling wood to the Falls.
Like his dad, Scott now has a partner in the business. His 24-year-old son Taylor has returned to Littlefork after earning a finance/entrepreneurship degree from the Business School at Bemidji State in 2017. It’ll come in handy if and when the day comes when he’s ready to take over DeLack Logging. Taylor spends a lot of his time in the winter building woods roads, for the company’s various logging jobs, but on this day he’s hauling yarded wood that was harvested over the winter to PCA. Of his college buddies from business school, Taylor is about the only one now driving truck.
“That’s about right,” Taylor laughs. “I know of one kid form North Dakota, and he’s a farmer, so he’s back on the farm and helps drive truck, but otherwise, not many. Just us two. A lot of the guys got accounting degrees and they’re CPAs for big accounting firms in Minneapolis. For most of the kids, it’s big cities. You move to where the big corporations are.”
But that wasn’t Taylor’s plan. He’s perfectly happy back in Littlefork, learning the business and driving truck.
“It was good to get away for a little bit,” Taylor says, “but it’s always good to be back home.”
Taylor’s mom Leah—she and Scott are celebrating 30 years of marriage in September—is also involved in the business, handling the bills, payroll, all the paperwork. They also have a daughter. Paige is a teacher and lives with her husband and their daughter in Aurora.
Thanks to the COVID-19, all logging businesses in Minnesota face challenges. For the DeLacks, Verso’s Duluth mill had been a market for their spruce and balsam volumes, so the mill’s closure in June hit close to home. Other mills in the state saw demand for finished products due to the pandemic, tightening markets and increasing concern among loggers.
Still, this business is what DeLack knows. Certainly there have been ups and downs over the years, and 2020 has presented its share of challenges. But being outside, working in the woods, is one of many reasons DeLack loves what he does.
“Just being independent,” DeLack says. “If I want to take tomorrow off, I can take tomorrow off. I don't have to ask anybody. That’s pretty nice.”
If there’s a silver lining it’s these warm and dry conditions, enabling companies like DeLack Logging to get to work.
“It’s good to be back out there,” Scott says. “Nice and dry. Great for logging.”
This article originally appeared in "The Timber Bulletin," the publication of the Minnesota Timber Producers Association.