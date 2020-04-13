With an unprecedented number of unemployment insurance applications in Minnesota because of job loss due to the pandemic, the Department of Employment and Economic Development last week offered a new web tool that provides daily and weekly information about those numbers.
Found at https://mn.gov/deed/data/data-tools/unemployment-insurance-statistics/ , the tool provides information about the number of people applying for the benefits daily, by county, and by sector.
Carson Gorecki, Northeast Regional analyst for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, provided the following answers last week to questions posed by The Journal.
The UI tool was launched after these responses were provided. See the tool for more updated information.
Q: How many Koochiching County residents applied for unemployment benefits in February? IN March?
Gorecki: (information for the Northeast region includes Koochiching, Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Lake, and St. Louis counties)
Between March 14 and 28, there were 13,242 workers in the Northeast region who applied (new and reactivated accounts) for unemployment insurance. These 13,242 workers represented 6 percent of the state application total over the same time period. For comparison, the Northeast region is home to about 4.9 percent of the Minnesota’s employment, so workers in the Northeast appear to be applying for UI benefits at slightly higher rates.
In the entire month of March 2019, there were 1,108 total applications in the Northeast. So in less than half the time in March this year, we have seen more than 12 times as many applications. A true month-to-month comparison will be possible when all of the March information is available.
February and all previous information via DEED’s Unemployment Insurance Statistics Tool. The UIS Tool contains UI applications by industry, occupation, and several demographic attributes. It is updated monthly and the data for March 2020 is expected to be added soon.
Another way to estimate the potential impacts of COVID-19 on Koochiching specifically is to look at the industries with the greatest numbers of UI applications. Leisure and Hospitality was expected to be impacted acutely as many businesses were asked to close their doors or drastically change operations. Statewide, more than 25 percent of all UI applications were from workers in Accommodation and Food Services, a major component of the Leisure and Hospitality sector.
About 10.5 percent of all jobs statewide are in Leisure and Hospitality. In Koochiching County the share is closer to 16.4 percent.
It is worth noting that the number of applications in Accommodation and Food Services decreased significantly from the week ending March 21 to the week ending March 28. Conversely, Retail, Manufacturing, and Construction all increased from week 1 to week 2.
These are general, statewide trends, but can be useful when estimating potential local impacts as well. The table below is broken down by industries statewide.
Q: Has the increased workload by your agency changed the it handles this process?
Gorecki: Yes. With an unprecedented level of applications for unemployment – nearly 120,000 more since March 16 than we received in the entirety of 2019 – our focus is on helping Minnesotans get through the process and receive their benefits as soon as possible.
Some of Governor Walz’s recent executive orders have helped us do that by altering some processes. Executive Order 20-05, for example, helped us provide immediate relief by waiving the nonpayable week for accounts established after March 1, 2020. (April 7) Governor Walz issued Executive Order 20-29, which further clarifies Executive Order 20-05 and suspends a requirement to delay benefits for people who are taking vacation, sick pay or personal time off when they apply for unemployment insurance. Executive Order 20-29 will help thousands more Minnesotans get their benefits quicker. DEED staff have put in thousands of hours of overtime and we continue to train and add staff to help manage the massive amount of applications and questions we are receiving from Minnesotans. We’re proud that the agency has successfully process initial weekly payment requests for more than 90 percent of new or reactivated applicants since March 16.
Q: Is it better to apply for these benefits immediately or to wait?
Gorecki: Minnesotans should apply for unemployment online or by phone during the same week that they become unemployed (or that their hours are greatly reduced).
The best resource for all questions related to the application process is uimn.org, where we’ve provided answers to many of the commonly asked questions that people have during this uncertain and challenging time.