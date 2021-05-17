One of the more sought out pieces of technology in the world is now available at Rainy Lake Medical Center, in International Falls.
The RLMC Foundation last month agreed to purchase an AccuVein Vein Finder, a portable device used to reveal veins by illuminating them on the surface of the patient’s skin.
RLMC staff this week received training on how to use the device, and expressed unanimous excitement about what it will offer to patients.
“It will help us locate which veins are easily accessible to minimize a patient’s discomfort,” said Kim Usery, RLMC laboratory director. “AccuVein provides our team with a highly-visible map of where a patient’s veins are located. Having technology like this is essential for improving care to our most vulnerable populations, including babies, children, the elderly, and the critically ill.”
Some highlights of the AccuVein Vein Finder include:
- Improving the quality of the treatment patients receive
- Increasing efficiency and reduces costs of medical procedures
- Enabling healthcare providers to deliver safer care
- Enhancing patient experience and satisfaction
- Improving delivery of care in time-sensitive and critical situations
Rainy Lake Medical Center’s Foundation is a group of individuals who are passionate about improving healthcare in the community. Their goal is to cultivate relationships and philanthropic support to enable the creation of new facilities, upgrade of current facilities, and acquisition of new equipment and medical technology.
“Foundation members understand the importance of purchases like the AccuVein Vein Finder,” said Emily Gedde, RLMC marketing generalist. “The community’s support of the foundation’s fundraising efforts goes right back into the care of our patients.”
RLMC offers urgent care, emergency care, surgery, cardiology rehab and diagnostics, chemo and infusion therapy, family medicine clinics, radiology, obstetrics and gynecology, therapy services, hosts sleep studies, laboratory services, orthopedics, swing bed care - both acute and skilled nursing.