Despite the layoffs and furloughs that the pandemic has caused, many companies throughout northeast Minnesota are looking for candidates to fill open positions.
Hiring during this time can be even more challenging and the Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training, or NEMOJT, is offering an innovative way for employers and job seekers to connect.
The job fair is f rom 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 27, 28, and 29.
"Employers won’t have to get up early, fight traffic, and stand in a crowded hall to speak to job seekers," said a NEMOJT news release. "Instead, they will be able to connect with job seekers by phone, tablet, or computer and speak directly with recruiters. Job seekers can apply to open positions and research companies all in one location."
The Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training helps businesses with their employment and training needs every year. Local, professional career counselors work with people just starting out in the labor force to seasoned professionals who may be facing change in their chosen field and need a new start. NEMOJT also provides a wide range of free services to businesses, including wage reimbursement for hiring eligible individuals, coordination of screening, hiring, and testing applicants, and advancing the skills of your existing workforce.
To learn more about the virtual dareer rair, call Teri at 218-499-6092. Employers can register for this three-day event by visiting the Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training website: www.nemojt.org