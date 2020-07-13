International Falls, MN (56649)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.