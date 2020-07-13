Essentia Health’s visitor policy has been updated to protect patients and staff from the transmission of COVID-19, while also keeping in mind the emotional well-being of patients.
Beginning immediately, one visitor per patient per day will be allowed at Essentia Health facilities. Visitors are permitted between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.
This policy applies to all clinic appointments, inpatient and procedural patient-care areas, including the emergency department.
Adult COVID-19 patients will not be allowed visitors except in end-of-life situations. Some exceptions in the case of critically unstable patients, end-of-life situations and patients for whom a support person has been determined to be essential to the care and safety of the patient will apply.
All those who enter an Essentia facility will undergo screening processes, including a variety of questions and having their temperature taken. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times inside the facility, frequently clean their hands, remain in the room of the patient they are visiting and practice social distancing.
The full policy is available at www.EssentiaHealth.org.