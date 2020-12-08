A local couple has found a way to provide pandemic-friendly visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus to local children — and adults — this year.
As Santa’s official helpers, Erik and Jeannie Strand will dress up as the jolly duo to wave at passerby’s from the window of the Edward Jones office from 5-6:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until Christmas. The office is located at 445 Fourth Street.
Faces lit up on both sides of the glass last week, as bundled-up children and their families waved to the couple from the sidewalk.
“We’re having fun with this,” Jeannie said, smiling.
Because Jeannie is the music teacher at Falls Elementary School, a few onlookers caught on to who was playing the part of Mrs. Claus, but Erik was easily disguised behind the bushy white beard.
Social media posts from community members expressed appreciation to the couple for providing a chance for children to see Santa in a year where normal visits with the Christmas icon were deemed unsafe.