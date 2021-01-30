Gov. Tim Walz Saturday signed a new law to "carry over" Unemployment Insurance tax rates from 2020 into 2021.
This new law will help ensure that pandemic-related unemployment in 2020 does not affect 2021 tax rates.
Employers can now view their 2021 tax rate factors in their online accounts. They will also receive a mailed determination with their tax rate information.
DEED has been working with legislators to bring more stability to employers who are also dealing with many other impacts of COVID-19.
"Minnesota businesses have experienced devastating impacts from COVID-19, that's why I'm pleased the first bill the Legislature passed provides clarity and relief to Minnesota employers by keeping their UI tax rates as steady as possible," said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. "We are moving as quickly as possible to get information out to employers, and we're asking them to check their Unemployment Insurance accounts immediately for updated guidance from this new law."
UI tax rates are calculated for each individual business based on their employment history and the current balance of the UI Trust Fund.
Employers should check their employer UI accounts immediately. For the most updated information, please visit www.uimn.org, select "Employers & Agents", then select Information for employers affected by COVID-19.
DEED is the state's principal economic development agency, promoting business recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development. For more details about the agency and its services, visit the DEED website or follow us on Twitter.