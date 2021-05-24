Kimberly Wimmer has been promoted to executive vice president of TruStar Federal Credit Union.
The promotion took effect May 17. She will serve with Tim Fulton, current executive vice president, and CEO Kipp Raboin on the TruStar Executive Management Team and will continue in her role as general counsel.
Wimmer is a graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College with a degree in accounting. She went on to receive her law degree from the University of Minnesota. Her career started with two years at the Fryberger Law Firm in Duluth, followed by 11 years in private practice in the Borderland area. The last six years, Wimmer has been with TruStar as general counsel.
TruStar Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative dedicated to providing simple, convenient banking solutions to its more than 16,500 members. With assets in excess of $325 million, TruStar is headquartered in International Falls and has branch locations in Bemidji, Littlefork, Park Rapids, Menahga, and Nevis. For more information, visit www.trustarfcu.com.