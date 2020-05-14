NKASD BOARD
The North Koochiching Area Sanitary District Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the sanitary district boardroom , 1412 Hwy 71, via Zoom meeting. To attend via Zoom, call the NKASD office at 283-9388 for log on instructions.
EKSSD BOARD
The East Koochiching Sanitary Sewer District Board meeting will be held at 10 a.m. May 27, at the sanitary district boardroom, 1412 Highway 71, International Falls. Whether the meeting will be in-person or via Zoom at this time.
FALLS COUNCIL
The International Falls City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, council chambers of the Falls Municipal Building.
KOOCHICHING COUNTY BOARD
The Koochiching County Board is scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, boardroom, courthouse.
RANIER COUNCIL
The Ranier City Council’s regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ranier Community Building.
QUILTERS GUILD
Northern Lights Quilter Guild will not meet Monday, due to concern with COVID-19.
COUNTY HRA
The monthly Board of Commissioners for the Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Koochiching County will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the HRA Office in Northome, and/or conference all.