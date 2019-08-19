TODAY
Foot care, Big Falls Apartments.
Koochiching Economic Development Authority, 9 a.m., Falls International Airport conference room.
Retired Boise Cascade electricians, 9 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.
Card Playing, 10 a.m., Koochiching County Senior Center (need not be a senior).
Community Clothes Closet drop-offs, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Aquinas Hall.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., sloppy joe on a bun, French fries, peas and carrots, milk, Backus Community Center.
Summer Reading Finale, 4-7 p.m.; Grandpa Magic, 6, International Falls Public Library.
Girl Guards, Sunbeams and Adventure Corps, 4:30-6 p.m., The Salvation Army.
Free At Last, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Forestland Annex.
International Falls Recreation Commission Board, 5:45 p.m., city council chambers.
Northwoods Shutterbugs Photography Club, 6 p.m., International Falls Public Library.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club.
Members and guests Elks Lodge 1599 Wednesday Meal, 6:30 p.m., International Falls Bass Championship spaghetti dinner.
Little Lambs (3 years to kindergarten) and King's Kids (first-fifth grades), Youth Group (sixth grade-up), 6:30-7:30 p.m., Full Gospel Fellowship Church.
Rainy Lake Sportfishing Club, 7 p.m., AmericInn.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.
THURSDAY
Foot care, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Northome Apartments.
Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.
Community Clothes Closet shopping, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Aquinas Hall.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.
Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., cheese pizza, salad, carrot sticks, fruit, milk, Backus Community Center.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers), 4:45 p.m. weigh-in; 5:15 meeting, Zion Lutheran Church.
Community Cafe, 5:30-6 p.m., pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, potato chips, fruit, Backus Community Center.
Beginner's Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.
Alanon, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.
FRIDAY
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., fish nuggets, French fries, peas and carrots, bread and butter, milk, Backus Community Center.
Friends of the Library book sale, noon-4 p.m., International Falls Public Library book sale room.
Members and guests Elks Lodge 1599 Friday Light Meal, 5:30 p.m. (no meal, International Falls Bass Championship).
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club, 410 Fifth Ave.
SATURDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Alano Club.