Saturday 2/29/2020

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Alano Club.

SUNDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous Open, 9 a.m., Alano Club.

MONDAY

International Falls City Council, 5:30 p.m., Falls Municipal Building council chambers.

Indus Recreation Association, 7 p.m., Indus School library.

TUESDAY

St. Paul Lutheran Church men, 9 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.

AARP Tax-Aide tax preparation, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Backus Community Center, Room 203; 218-283-5236.

Rainy Lake Medical Center Auxiliary, 10 a.m, RLMC meeting room.

Rainy Lake Medical Center retirees, noon, Sammy's Pizza.

Combat veterans support group, 5-7 p.m., Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Education Center A, 1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji.

I Falls Partners in Education, 6 p.m., Falls Elementary School library.

Polar Polers Ski Club, 6:30 p.m., International Falls Public Library meeting room.

Littlefork Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9641 and Auxiliary, 7 p.m, Post Home.

WEDNESDAY

Boise Cascade retirees and former employees – paper test, beater room and chem lab, 9 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.

AARP Tax-Aide tax preparation, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Backus Community Center, Room 203; 218-283-5236.

Falls High School Class of 1963, 11:30 a.m., Sammy's Pizza.

Test of emergency sirens – 1 p.m., International Falls; 2, Fort Frances.

