Saturday 2/29/2020
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Alano Club.
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Open, 9 a.m., Alano Club.
MONDAY
International Falls City Council, 5:30 p.m., Falls Municipal Building council chambers.
Indus Recreation Association, 7 p.m., Indus School library.
TUESDAY
St. Paul Lutheran Church men, 9 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.
AARP Tax-Aide tax preparation, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Backus Community Center, Room 203; 218-283-5236.
Rainy Lake Medical Center Auxiliary, 10 a.m, RLMC meeting room.
Rainy Lake Medical Center retirees, noon, Sammy's Pizza.
Combat veterans support group, 5-7 p.m., Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Education Center A, 1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji.
I Falls Partners in Education, 6 p.m., Falls Elementary School library.
Polar Polers Ski Club, 6:30 p.m., International Falls Public Library meeting room.
Littlefork Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9641 and Auxiliary, 7 p.m, Post Home.
WEDNESDAY
Boise Cascade retirees and former employees – paper test, beater room and chem lab, 9 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.
AARP Tax-Aide tax preparation, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Backus Community Center, Room 203; 218-283-5236.
Falls High School Class of 1963, 11:30 a.m., Sammy's Pizza.
Test of emergency sirens – 1 p.m., International Falls; 2, Fort Frances.