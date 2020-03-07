Calendar
TODAY
Northland Gallery, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kantor Electric, 500 4th St.MONDAY
Ruby’s Pantry – 4:30 p.m., registration; 5-6:30, distribution, Backus Community Center.
International Falls Lions Club, 6 p.m., AmericInn.
Community Education dog obedience class, 6-7 p.m., Falls Elementary gymnasium.
TUESDAY
Water Testing, 8 a.m.-noon, Koochiching County Public Health Department.
WIC Clinic, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Koochiching County Public Health Department.
AARP Tax-Aide tax preparation, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Backus Community Center, Room 203; 218-283-5236.
Koochiching County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Koochiching County Courthouse.
Women of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 9:30 a.m., Coffee Landing Cafe.
Community “Great Decisions” foreign policy group on “Decoding U.S.-China Trade,” 4-5:30 p.m., Falls Public Library, lower level meeting room.
City of Ranier, Committee of the Whole, 6:30 p.m., Ranier Community Building.
WEDNESDAY
WIC Clinic, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Koochiching County Public Health Department.
Boise Cascade Machinists Union Local 760 retirees, 9 a.m., Hardee’s Restaurant.
Falls High School Class of 1965, noon, Voyageurs Restaurant.
Falls High School Class of 1962, 12:11 p.m., Barajas Mexican Grill, 1323 3rd St.
Falls High School Class of 1961, 1 p.m., Coffee Landing Cafe.
Koochiching Memory Cafe, 1-3 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ fireside room.
International Falls Public Library Board of Trustees, 4:30 p.m., library.
Indivisible: International Falls, 5 p.m., International Falls Public Library community room.
Rural Fire Protection Association, 6 p.m., Ranier Community Building.
American Legion Post 66, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 2948.