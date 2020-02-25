Calendar
WEDNESDAY
Salvation Army Council, 8:30 a.m., The Salvation Army.
Koochiching County curbside recycling route, bins out by 8 a.m.
Boise Papermakers retired Boise Cascade Papermakers Local 159, 9 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.
AARP Tax-Aide tax preparation, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center, Room 203; 218-283-5326.
Card Playing, 10 a.m., Koochiching County Senior Center (need not be a senior).
Walkercise, 10-10:45 a.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Koochiching Memory Cafe, 1-3 p.m.
Libratory, 3-4:30 p.m., International Falls Public Library.
Girl Guards, Sunbeams and Adventure Corps, 4:30-6 p.m., The Salvation Army.
Free At Last, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Forestland Annex.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club.
Members and guests Elks Lodge 1599 Wednesday Meal, 6:30 p.m.
Little Lambs (3 years to kindergarten) and King’s Kids (first-fifth grades), Youth Group (sixth grade-up), 6:30-7:30 p.m., Full Gospel Fellowship Church.
Koochiching Masonic Lodge No. 270 A.F. & A.M., 6 p.m. light lunch and fellowship; 7 p.m. meeting, 416 Third St.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.
Adult Co-Ed Volleyball, 7:30 p.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.
THURSDAY
Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., International Falls Public Library.
AARP Tax-Aide tax preparation, noon-6 p.m., Backus Community Center, Room 203; 218-283-5326.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers), 4:45 p.m. weigh-in; 5:15 meeting, Zion Lutheran Church.
Community Cafe, 5:30-6 p.m., Backus Community Center.
Beginner’s Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.
Alanon, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.
FRIDAY
AARP Tax-Aide tax preparation, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center, Room 203; 218-283-5326.
Walkercise, 10-10:45 a.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Members and guests Elks Lodge 1599 Friday Light Meal, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.
SATURDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Alano Club.