Calendar
Calendar

WEDNESDAY

Salvation Army Council, 8:30 a.m., The Salvation Army.

Koochiching County curbside recycling route, bins out by 8 a.m.

Boise Papermakers retired Boise Cascade Papermakers Local 159, 9 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.

AARP Tax-Aide tax preparation, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center, Room 203; 218-283-5326.

Card Playing, 10 a.m., Koochiching County Senior Center (need not be a senior).

Walkercise, 10-10:45 a.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.

Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.

Koochiching Memory Cafe, 1-3 p.m.

Libratory, 3-4:30 p.m., International Falls Public Library.

Girl Guards, Sunbeams and Adventure Corps, 4:30-6 p.m., The Salvation Army.

Free At Last, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Forestland Annex.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club.

Members and guests Elks Lodge 1599 Wednesday Meal, 6:30 p.m.

Little Lambs (3 years to kindergarten) and King’s Kids (first-fifth grades), Youth Group (sixth grade-up), 6:30-7:30 p.m., Full Gospel Fellowship Church.

Koochiching Masonic Lodge No. 270 A.F. & A.M., 6 p.m. light lunch and fellowship; 7 p.m. meeting, 416 Third St.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.

Adult Co-Ed Volleyball, 7:30 p.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.

THURSDAY

Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.

Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.

Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.

Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., International Falls Public Library.

AARP Tax-Aide tax preparation, noon-6 p.m., Backus Community Center, Room 203; 218-283-5326.

WW (formerly Weight Watchers), 4:45 p.m. weigh-in; 5:15 meeting, Zion Lutheran Church.

Community Cafe, 5:30-6 p.m., Backus Community Center.

Beginner’s Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.

Alanon, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.

FRIDAY

AARP Tax-Aide tax preparation, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center, Room 203; 218-283-5326.

Walkercise, 10-10:45 a.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.

Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.

Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.

Members and guests Elks Lodge 1599 Friday Light Meal, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.

SATURDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Alano Club.

