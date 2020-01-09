WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Foot Care, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Koochiching County Senior Center.
Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
WIC Clinic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Koochiching County Public Health Department.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., “Winter,” International Falls Public Library.
“Welcome 2020 Party,” 10:30 a.m.-noon, Border River Band entertainment, Koochiching County Senior Center.
Falls High School Class of 1960, 11:30 a.m., AmericInn.
Newcomers Club/Circle of Friends, noon, Coffee Landing Cafe.
National Association of Retired and Veterans Railway Employees Inc., Unit 92, 1 p.m., West Duluth American Legion.
Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors distribution, 1:30-3 p.m., Falls Hunger Coalition.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers), 4:45 p.m. weigh-in; 5:15 meeting, Zion Lutheran Church.
Community Cafe, 5:30-6 p.m., baked chicken, French fries, green beans, fruit, Backus Community Center.
Beginner's Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.
Alanon, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
Rainy River Area Woodworkers, 7 p.m., 4321 County Road 90 East.
St. Paul Lutheran Church Ladies Aid, 7 p.m., Fellowship Hall.
Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m., St. Thomas Church clubrooms.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.