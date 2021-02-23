Class of 1971
The FHS Class of 1971 will be having another 50th Reunion planning meeting at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at The Thunderbird Lodge. All classmates willing to help in any way are encouraged to attend.
Clothesline Giveaway
Clothesline giveaway at Full Gospel Fellowship, 1530 6th Avenue West, will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 1; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 2. There is a variety of sizes and styles of clothing available, everything is free and everyone is welcome.
Clothing donations are also accepted during the giveaway events. For more information, call 218-283-2088.