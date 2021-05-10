Borderland residents wondering what wares local artists, vendors and crafters have to offer will soon get their chance.
A community market offering more than in previous years will open May 29 in Smokey Bear Park. The market will be open Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., through the summer.
This market is a continuation of one held last spring and summer elsewhere in the community. Last year's effort was started after a similar market at Backus Community Center ended after several years.
"We wanted to see if we could start something to fill that gap for us small business owners who had nowhere to sell our products," Teresa Moynihan said of last year's market.
Moynihan and Elizabeth Pendergast have again organized the market, and plan to build on last year's effort.
All kinds of wares will be on sale at the market, including some things that weren't there last year, Moynihan said.
"We'll have crafts, jewelry and produce. We'll also have some food trucks this year so people can eat while they shop," she said. "We're also getting pony rides and we'll have a kids section and hopefully we can find a face painter."
Pendergast added that some vendors will sell items for other companies.
"We'll have a lot of different types of vendors there this year," she said. "Like I make goat soap, lotions and body butters and Teresa makes really cool crafts."
The response to last year's market was positive, Pendergast said, adding she hopes to keep that going into this year.
"We had a really good turnout," she said. "We had a lot of fun last year and we're looking to have even more fun this year."
Moynihan agreed, adding that Smokey Bear Park is a good site for the community market for several reasons.
"We were just getting our footing last year, and trying to figure out what to do and how to set it up," she said. "I think this year we have a nicer venue to work with, plus it can get people downtown to see the other local businesses, and overall I think this is a great thing for the community."
Space is still available for vendors, they said.
"We're always looking for more vendors," Pendergast said. "We're also looking for people who may be interested in selling their art or photographs. We had a few of those last year and they sold a lot of their work. I even bought a couple of pictures myself."
Those looking to sell their wares can get into contact with Moynihan at 218-240-1090 or Pendergast at 218-324-3165. They can also visit the "IFalls Community, Car and Bike Market" Facebook page for more information.