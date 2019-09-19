LITTLEFORK- Littlefork-Big Falls schools highlighted Homecoming Week 2019 by crowning royalty Matt Kennedy and Danielle Erickson Wednesday night in front of students, staff and families.
The evening began with the introduction of the football players from Littlefork-Big Falls, the cheerleaders and the volleyball team, and then led into a variety of games played by representatives from each class.
Candidates were then introduced to the crowd before taking their seats on stage.
Danielle Erickson was escorted by Devon Reller, Sydney Stevens was escorted by Anthony Cipriano, Elise Larson was escorted by Matt Kennedy, and McKenzie Swenson was escorted by Cameron McRoberts.
Junior royalty were Parker Mannausau and Reva Horne.
