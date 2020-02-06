Bert Anthony Dahl, son of Anthony and Laura Dahl and brother of Corinne Dahl, of Loman, graduated with honors Jan. 30 from the Naval Submarine School in Groton, Conn.
He attended and graduated from boot camp in Great Lakes, Ill., before his basic Sub A school for machinist mate in Groton.
Dahl graduated valedictorian of the Class of 2017 at Indus School and was employed as a farming and logging equipment operator for the Whitefish Corporation of Birchdale before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in September 2019.
Dahl’s grandparents are Bertil and Marilyn Dahl, of Loman, and Don and Carolann Garber, of Dent.