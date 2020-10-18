'Elon'
Buy Now
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

"Elon" is a male tabby. He is only 5.5 weeks old and weights about 1.15 pound. Elon has lots of energy and spunk. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption, so sometimes they are with us for a while even if they are pending adoption.

For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/
Please continue to support the Borderland Humane Society. Donations can be sent to Borderland Humane Society, 1990 Valley Pine Circle, International Falls, MN 56649.

Recommended for you