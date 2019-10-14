“Nokah” is a young male cat. He is 1 1/2 years old and playful. Nokah is front declawed and weighs about 12 pounds.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the Holding Facility, 218-283-9276.
Updated: October 14, 2019 @ 3:15 pm
