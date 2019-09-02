“Prince” is a very active kitten. He is about 10 weeks old and already weighs 4 ½ pounds. He will be neutered prior to adoption.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the Holding Facility, 218-283-9276.
