Community Cafe Menu

The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The program is sponsored by the Falls Hunger Coalition and Citizens for Backus/AB with the support of local volunteers. Reservations are not required. There is no charge for the meals, but donations are accepted. Meals served on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Call the Backus office for information, 285-7225.

November 5

Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church

Chili and crackers

Honey cornbread

Vegetable

Fruit

November 7

Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church

Pepperoni pizza

Small salad

Vegetable

Fruit

November 12

Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church

Pulled pork sandwich

French fries

Vegetable

Fruit

November 14

Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church

Lasagna with meat

Vegetable

Fruit

Garlic bread

November 19

Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church

Spaghetti with meat sauce

Vegetable

Fruit

Bread stick

November 21

Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church

Meatloaf

Mashed potatoes

Vegetable

Fruit

Dinner roll

November 26

Volunteer Group – Evangelical Covenant Church

Turkey

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Stuffing

Glazed carrots

Cranberry sauce

Dinner roll

November 28

No Community Cafe

