Community Cafe Menu
The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The program is sponsored by the Falls Hunger Coalition and Citizens for Backus/AB with the support of local volunteers. Reservations are not required. There is no charge for the meals, but donations are accepted. Meals served on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Call the Backus office for information, 285-7225.
November 5
Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church
Chili and crackers
Honey cornbread
Vegetable
Fruit
November 7
Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church
Pepperoni pizza
Small salad
Vegetable
Fruit
November 12
Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church
Pulled pork sandwich
French fries
Vegetable
Fruit
November 14
Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church
Lasagna with meat
Vegetable
Fruit
Garlic bread
November 19
Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church
Spaghetti with meat sauce
Vegetable
Fruit
Bread stick
November 21
Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church
Meatloaf
Mashed potatoes
Vegetable
Fruit
Dinner roll
November 26
Volunteer Group – Evangelical Covenant Church
Turkey
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Stuffing
Glazed carrots
Cranberry sauce
Dinner roll
November 28
No Community Cafe