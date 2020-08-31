The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The dining room is closed and meals are pick-up only between 5-6 p.m. at door No. 3, located on the east side of Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Community members who want meals are encouraged to call 218-285-7225 by 4 p.m. on cafe day to reserve a meal.
Sept. 1
Hamburger gravy
Mashed potatoes
Vegetable
Roll
Sept. 3
Ham, cheese, peas, ranch pasta salad
Vegetable
Fresh fruit
Dinner roll
Sept. 8
Chicken stir fry
Rice
Fresh fruit
Roll
Sept. 10
Pizza
Vegetable
Fresh fruit
Sept. 15
Pulled pork sandwich
Cole slaw
French fries
Fresh fruit
Sept. 17
Taco in a bag
Tater tots
Fresh fruit
Sept. 22
Hot turkey sandwich
Mashed potatoes
Vegetable
Fresh fruit
Sept.24
Spaghetti and meatballs
Garlic bread
Cole slaw
Fresh fruit
Sept. 29
Cook's choice!