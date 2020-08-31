Menu
Buy Now

The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The dining room is closed and meals are pick-up only between 5-6 p.m. at door No. 3, located on the east side of Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Community members who want meals are encouraged to call 218-285-7225 by 4 p.m. on cafe day to reserve a meal.  

Sept. 1

Hamburger gravy

Mashed potatoes

Vegetable

Roll

Sept. 3

Ham, cheese, peas, ranch pasta salad

Vegetable

Fresh fruit

Dinner roll

Sept. 8

Chicken stir fry

Rice

Fresh fruit

Roll

Sept. 10

Pizza

Vegetable

Fresh fruit

Sept. 15

Pulled pork sandwich

Cole slaw

French fries

Fresh fruit

Sept. 17

Taco in a bag

Tater tots

Fresh fruit

Sept. 22

Hot turkey sandwich

Mashed potatoes

Vegetable

Fresh fruit

Sept.24

Spaghetti and meatballs

Garlic bread

Cole slaw

Fresh fruit

Sept. 29

Cook's choice!

Tags

Recommended for you