Community Cafe Menu

The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The program is sponsored by the Falls Hunger Coalition and Citizens for Backus/AB with the support of local volunteers. Reservations are not required. There is no charge for the meals, but donations are accepted. Meals served on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Call the Backus office for information, 285-7225.

September 3

Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church

Cooks choice

September 5

Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church

Pepperoni pizza

French fries

Green beans

Fruit

September 10

Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Church

Scalloped potatoes with ham

Corn

Fruit

Dinner roll

September 12

Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Church

Chili

Cornbread

Veggies

Fruit

September 17

Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church

Hamburger gravy over mashed potatoes

Veggies

Fruit

Dinner roll

September 19

Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church

Spaghetti with meat sauce

Corn

Fruit

Garlic bread

September 24

Volunteer Group – Evangelical Covenant Church

Meat loaf

Mashed taters with gravy

Fruit

Dinner roll

September 26

Volunteer Group – Holy Trinity Church

Cooks choice

