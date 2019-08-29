Community Cafe Menu
The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The program is sponsored by the Falls Hunger Coalition and Citizens for Backus/AB with the support of local volunteers. Reservations are not required. There is no charge for the meals, but donations are accepted. Meals served on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Call the Backus office for information, 285-7225.
September 3
Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church
Cooks choice
September 5
Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church
Pepperoni pizza
French fries
Green beans
Fruit
September 10
Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Church
Scalloped potatoes with ham
Corn
Fruit
Dinner roll
September 12
Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Church
Chili
Cornbread
Veggies
Fruit
September 17
Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church
Hamburger gravy over mashed potatoes
Veggies
Fruit
Dinner roll
September 19
Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church
Spaghetti with meat sauce
Corn
Fruit
Garlic bread
September 24
Volunteer Group – Evangelical Covenant Church
Meat loaf
Mashed taters with gravy
Fruit
Dinner roll
September 26
Volunteer Group – Holy Trinity Church
Cooks choice