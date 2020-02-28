Community Cafe Menu
The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The program is sponsored by the Falls Hunger Coalition and Citizens for Backus/AB with the support of local volunteers. Reservations are not required. There is no charge for the meals, but donations are accepted. Meals served on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Call the Backus office for information, 285-7225.
March 3
Volunteer group — First Lutheran Church
Egg bake with
Bacon
Potatoes
Juice
Dinner roll
March 5
Volunteer group — First Lutheran Church
Chicken enchilada
Rice
Salad
Jello
March 10
Volunteer group — Knights of Columbus
Hot turkey sandwich
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Vegetable
Fruit
March 12
Volunteer group — St. Thomas Catholic Church
Spaghetti with meat sauce
Salad
Fruit
Bread stick
March 17
Volunteer group — Zion Lutheran Church
Scalloped potatoes and ham
Vegetable
Fruit
Dinner roll
March 19
Volunteer group — Zion Lutheran Church
Pulled pork sandwich
French fries
Cole slaw
Jello
March 24
Volunteer group — Evangelical Covenant Church
Lasagna
Salad
Fruit
Garlic bread
March 26
Volunteer group — Holy Trinity Church
Chili
Vegetable
Fruit
Dinner roll
March 31
Volunteer group — Rotary club
Cook’s choice