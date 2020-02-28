Community Cafe Menu

The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The program is sponsored by the Falls Hunger Coalition and Citizens for Backus/AB with the support of local volunteers. Reservations are not required. There is no charge for the meals, but donations are accepted. Meals served on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Call the Backus office for information, 285-7225.

March 3

Volunteer group — First Lutheran Church

Egg bake with

Bacon

Potatoes

Juice

Dinner roll

March 5

Volunteer group — First Lutheran Church

Chicken enchilada

Rice

Salad

Jello

March 10

Volunteer group — Knights of Columbus

Hot turkey sandwich

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Vegetable

Fruit

March 12

Volunteer group — St. Thomas Catholic Church

Spaghetti with meat sauce

Salad

Fruit

Bread stick

March 17

Volunteer group — Zion Lutheran Church

Scalloped potatoes and ham

Vegetable

Fruit

Dinner roll

March 19

Volunteer group — Zion Lutheran Church

Pulled pork sandwich

French fries

Cole slaw

Jello

March 24

Volunteer group — Evangelical Covenant Church

Lasagna

Salad

Fruit

Garlic bread

March 26

Volunteer group — Holy Trinity Church

Chili

Vegetable

Fruit

Dinner roll

March 31

Volunteer group — Rotary club

Cook’s choice

