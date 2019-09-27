Community Cafe Menu
The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The program is sponsored by the Falls Hunger Coalition and Citizens for Backus/AB with the support of local volunteers. Reservations are not required. There is no charge for the meals, but donations are accepted. Meals served on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Call the Backus office for information, 285-7225.
October 1
Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church
Chicken stir fry
Hamburger gravy over mashed potatoes
Vegetable
Fruit
Dinner roll
October 3
Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Chur c h
Cook’s choice
October 8
Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church
Spaghetti with meat sauce
Vegetable
Fruit
Bread stick
October 10
Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church
Meatballs and gravy
Mashed potatoes
Vegetable
Fruit
Dinner roll
October 15
Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church
Pepperoni pizza
French fries
Vegetable
Fruit
October 17
Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church
Chicken Kiev with Hollandaise sauce
Wild rice
Fruit
Dinner roll
October 22
Volunteer Group – Evangelical Covenant Church
Meatloaf
Mashed potatoes with gravy
Vegetable
Fruit
Dinner roll
October 24
Volunteer Group – Holy Trinity Church
Chicken ranch wrap
Fresh fixings
Fruit
October 29
Volunteer Group – Rotary Club
Scalloped potatoes with ham
Vegetable
Fruit
Dinner roll
October 31
Volunteer Group – Undetermined
Cook’s choice