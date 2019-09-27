Menu
Community Cafe Menu

The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The program is sponsored by the Falls Hunger Coalition and Citizens for Backus/AB with the support of local volunteers. Reservations are not required. There is no charge for the meals, but donations are accepted. Meals served on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Call the Backus office for information, 285-7225.

October 1

Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church

Chicken stir fry

Hamburger gravy over mashed potatoes

Vegetable

Fruit

Dinner roll

October 3

Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Chur c h

Cook’s choice

October 8

Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church

Spaghetti with meat sauce

Vegetable

Fruit

Bread stick

October 10

Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church

Meatballs and gravy

Mashed potatoes

Vegetable

Fruit

Dinner roll

October 15

Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church

Pepperoni pizza

French fries

Vegetable

Fruit

October 17

Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church

Chicken Kiev with Hollandaise sauce

Wild rice

Fruit

Dinner roll

October 22

Volunteer Group – Evangelical Covenant Church

Meatloaf

Mashed potatoes with gravy

Vegetable

Fruit

Dinner roll

October 24

Volunteer Group – Holy Trinity Church

Chicken ranch wrap

Fresh fixings

Fruit

October 29

Volunteer Group – Rotary Club

Scalloped potatoes with ham

Vegetable

Fruit

Dinner roll

October 31

Volunteer Group – Undetermined

Cook’s choice

