Community Cafe Menu

The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The program is sponsored by the Falls Hunger Coalition and Citizens for Backus/AB with the support of local volunteers. Reservations are not required. There is no charge for the meals, but donations are accepted. Meals served on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Call the Backus office for information, 285-7225.

January 2

Volunteer Group – Backus Board of Directors

Breakfast for Supper

Eggs and bacon

French toast

Potatoes

Fruit

January 7

Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church

Pulled pork sandwich

Mac-n-Cheese

Coleslaw

Jello

January 9

Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church

Baked chicken

French fries

Green beans

Fruit

January 14

Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church

Turkey ala King

Cheesy mashed potatoes

Peas

Fruit

January 16

Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church

Chili

Rice

Corn bread

Green beans

January 21

Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church

Cheeseburger

French fries

Coleslaw

Jello

January 23

Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church

Spaghetti with meat sauce

Salad

Fruit

Bread stick

January 28

Volunteer Group – Evangelical Covenant Church

Burrito

Rice

Corn

Dessert

January 30

Volunteer Group – RRCC Phi Theta Kappa

Cooks choice

