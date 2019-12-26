Community Cafe Menu
The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The program is sponsored by the Falls Hunger Coalition and Citizens for Backus/AB with the support of local volunteers. Reservations are not required. There is no charge for the meals, but donations are accepted. Meals served on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Call the Backus office for information, 285-7225.
January 2
Volunteer Group – Backus Board of Directors
Breakfast for Supper
Eggs and bacon
French toast
Potatoes
Fruit
January 7
Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church
Pulled pork sandwich
Mac-n-Cheese
Coleslaw
Jello
January 9
Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church
Baked chicken
French fries
Green beans
Fruit
January 14
Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church
Turkey ala King
Cheesy mashed potatoes
Peas
Fruit
January 16
Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church
Chili
Rice
Corn bread
Green beans
January 21
Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church
Cheeseburger
French fries
Coleslaw
Jello
January 23
Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church
Spaghetti with meat sauce
Salad
Fruit
Bread stick
January 28
Volunteer Group – Evangelical Covenant Church
Burrito
Rice
Corn
Dessert
January 30
Volunteer Group – RRCC Phi Theta Kappa
Cooks choice