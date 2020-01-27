The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The program is sponsored by the Falls Hunger Coalition and Citizens for Backus/AB with the support of local volunteers. Reservations are not required. There is no charge for the meals, but donations are accepted. Meals served on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Call the Backus office for information, 285-7225.
February 4
Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church
Tomato soup
Grilled cheese sandwich
Vegetable
Jello
February 6
Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church
Chicken broccoli bake
Fruit
Dinner roll
Dessert
February 11
Volunteer Group – Knights of Columbus
Pizza
Salad
Fruit
Jello
February 13
Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church
Pork loin
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Vegetable
Dinner roll
February 18
Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church
Hot beef sandwich
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Vegetable
Fruit
February 20
Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church
Baked chicken
French fries
Vegetable
Fruit
Bread and butter
February 25
Volunteer Group – Evangelical Covenant Church
Meatloaf
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Corn
Dinner roll
February 27
Volunteer Group – Borderland Young Professionals
Cook's choice