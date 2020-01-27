Menu
The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The program is sponsored by the Falls Hunger Coalition and Citizens for Backus/AB with the support of local volunteers. Reservations are not required. There is no charge for the meals, but donations are accepted. Meals served on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Call the Backus office for information, 285-7225.

February 4

Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church

Tomato soup

Grilled cheese sandwich

Vegetable

Jello

 

 

 

February 6

Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church

Chicken broccoli bake

Fruit

Dinner roll

Dessert

February 11

Volunteer Group – Knights of Columbus

Pizza

Salad

Fruit

Jello

February 13

Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church

Pork loin

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Vegetable

Dinner roll

February 18

Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church

Hot beef sandwich

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Vegetable

Fruit

February 20

Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church

Baked chicken

French fries

Vegetable

Fruit

Bread and butter

February 25

Volunteer Group – Evangelical Covenant Church

Meatloaf

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Corn

Dinner roll

February 27

Volunteer Group – Borderland Young Professionals

Cook's choice

