Community Cafe Menu
The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The program is sponsored by the Falls Hunger Coalition and Citizens for Backus/AB with the support of local volunteers. Reservations are not required. There is no charge for the meals, but donations are accepted. Meals served on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Call the Backus office for information, 285-7225.
Dec. 3
Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church
Taco salad/taco in a bag
Mexican potatoes
Fruit
Dessert
Dec. 5
Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church
Beef stew
Fruit
Bread and butter
Dessert
Dec. 10
Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church
Roast chicken
French fries
Vegetable
Fruit
Dinner roll
Dec. 12
Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church
Chicken/bacon mac and cheese
Vegetable
Fruit
Breadstick
Dec. 17
Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church
Scalloped potatoes
Ham
Vegetable
Fruit
Dinner roll
Dec. 19
Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church
Sloppy joes
French fries
Vegetable
Dessert
Dec. 24
No Community Cafe
Dec. 26
Volunteer Group – Evangelical Covenant Church
Cooks choice
Dec. 31
No Community Cafe