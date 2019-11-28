Menu
Community Cafe Menu

The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The program is sponsored by the Falls Hunger Coalition and Citizens for Backus/AB with the support of local volunteers. Reservations are not required. There is no charge for the meals, but donations are accepted. Meals served on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Call the Backus office for information, 285-7225.

Dec. 3

Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church

Taco salad/taco in a bag

Mexican potatoes

Fruit

Dessert

Dec. 5

Volunteer Group – First Lutheran Church

Beef stew

Fruit

Bread and butter

Dessert

Dec. 10

Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church

Roast chicken

French fries

Vegetable

Fruit

Dinner roll

Dec. 12

Volunteer Group – St. Thomas Catholic Church

Chicken/bacon mac and cheese

Vegetable

Fruit

Breadstick

Dec. 17

Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church

Scalloped potatoes

Ham

Vegetable

Fruit

Dinner roll

Dec. 19

Volunteer Group – Zion Lutheran Church

Sloppy joes

French fries

Vegetable

Dessert

Dec. 24

No Community Cafe

Dec. 26

Volunteer Group – Evangelical Covenant Church

Cooks choice

Dec. 31

No Community Cafe

