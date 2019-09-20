A legal question and answer line for seniors.
Dear Senior Legal Line:
My mother lives in an assisted living facility and I’ve heard that there is a new law in Minnesota that gives her more protection if we raise concerns about her care. I’ve heard that we can put a video camera in her room if we have concerns. I worry that if I complain to the facility, the facility will treat her poorly or even kick her out. So far, the facility has been very good, but I have heard horror stories and want to know her rights. - Signed, Dawn
Dear Dawn:
You’re correct that Minnesota has a new law that provides a framework about assisted living facilities. It’s called the Elder Care & Vulnerable Adult Protection Act of 2019 and generally creates a new chapter of laws, covered in Minnesota Statutes Chapter 144I, along with amending other existing statutes. It’s a big set of statutes and some of the statutes are not yet effective, but some went into effect on Aug. 1, 2019, some go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, and some on Aug. 1, 2021. The Minnesota Department of Health is developing regulations to implement the new law.
Until this law, Minnesota was the last state in the nation to license it’s 1,200 assisted living facilities, leaving an estimated 55,000 Minnesota residents in danger of abuses and maltreatment. In 2017, you may remember news reports that revealed that more than 25,000 complaints of were made to the Minnesota Department of Health’s Office of Health Facilities Complaints and 97 percent were not investigated. The concern was that with so many people choosing assisted living facilities over nursing homes, and with the burgeoning older population, the problems could get even worse.
The new law’s framework seeks to protect residents by making the facilities better and by providing enforcement procedures. The new law will provide funding to license and enforce the new baseline requirements of assisted living facilities and to the Ombudsman for Long-Term Care office, who advocates for residents. It provides consumer protections to residents, including an assisted living resident’s bill of rights. This article will touch on a resident’s right to be free from retaliation and their right to have cameras in their private rooms.
First some definitions: Currently what people commonly call “assisted living facilities” are most likely “housing with services” facilities. The problem with that is that housing with services facilities are only registered, not licensed. With licensure, there will be much more oversight and actions that the State can do to protect residents. The new law will require licensure by Aug. 1, 2021.
In the meantime, some parts of the new law will be effective sooner. For example, if you are worried about that the facility is maltreating your mother and you raise your concerns to the facility or to the Ombudsman for Long-Term Care, only to later find out that within 30 days of your voicing of your concerns, the facility has done something adverse, such as secluded her, taken away amenities or other rights, increased costs, or given a termination notice, the facility has to provide evidence to the State that they did the action for a nonretaliatory reason. See Minnesota Statutes Section 144I.07.
There is a new similar statute regarding nursing homes, in Minnesota Statutes Section 144.6512. Based on the evidence provided by both parties, the State commissioner shall determine if retaliation occurred, and if so, has the authority to take steps against the facility. Both these statutes were effective on Aug. 1, 2019. Thus, if you have concerns about your mother’s care, document each instance the best you can, including the date it happened, what happened, what was said, by who, and where. These notes will be very important to allege retaliation against a facility.
Starting on Jan. 1, 2020, residents can have a video camera (or other electronic recording device) in their private rooms, after taking certain steps. The resident must consent in writing to the camera monitoring and this writing must be provided to the Ombudsman for Long-Term Care before the camera can be used in the room. If your mother does not have the ability to understand and appreciate the nature of the camera monitoring her room, other people can consent for her, such as a guardian or her healthcare agent. This is yet another good reason for people to have a healthcare directive naming a healthcare agent. The camera can be monitoring for up to 14 days before the facility has to be notified of it.
Please note: there are exceptions to the requirement to notifying the facility – such as having a reasonable fear that retaliation from the facility will occur if the facility is notified (and a MN Adult Abuse Report or police report was done and suspected maltreatment has already shown up on the camera), among other exceptions. The camera is the resident’s expense and if there is a roommate, the roommate’s consent is needed as well. If the roommate refuses, the facility must take steps to find another roommate. The facility can’t refuse to let a resident record in their room. The resident, or resident’s representative, controls who gets to see the video and under what conditions the recording are made. For example, the resident can block the video when he or she is dressing.
I encourage you to continue to be your mother’s voice and advocate. Document things. You can make complaints and you can seek the help of the Ombudsman for Long-Term Care and others, such as legal services organizations. The new law adds to these protections.
This column is written by the Senior Citizens’ Law Project. It is not meant to give complete answers to individual questions. If you are 60 years of age or older and live within the Minnesota Arrowhead Region, you may contact us with questions for legal help by writing to: Senior Citizens’ Law Project, Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota, 302 Ordean Bldg., Duluth, MN 55802. Include a phone number and return address. To view previous articles, go to: www.lasnem.org.