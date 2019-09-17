A legal question and answer line for seniors.
Dear Senior Legal Line:
I am looking into nursing homes for my 90-year-old mother and finding there are a lot of factors to weigh as I try to make the best choice for her. I just heard about a new nursing home law about using arbitration to settle disputes between nursing homes and patients. I’m guessing that is another factor I should take into account when I choose a place for my mother. What exactly is the new law? - Signed, Tracy
Dear Tracy:
Choosing a nursing home for a loved one isn’t easy. As you pointed out, there are many things to think about as you try to find the best fit for your mother. Safety and comfort are usually top priority, followed by a whole list of other considerations depending on the needs of a loved one. Finally making a choice is often a relief, and then we hope and expect that all will go well.
Of course, as in any caregiving or residence situation, disagreements or problems may come up. Some of these may be relatively minor. But unfortunately, some problems are severe, as when a nursing home resident is injured or dies unexpectedly while in the facility. When families believe the injury or death was the result of negligence or other wrong-doing by the nursing home, they may want to sue.
In the past, nursing homes often tried to avoid the possibility of lawsuits by making arbitration agreements a condition of admission to the facility. In other words, before admitting a patient, a nursing home might require the patient (or his or her representative) to sign an agreement that any future disputes or problems would have to be resolved through private arbitration. This raised some concerns for patients and patient advocates. For one, because the arbitration would be private, an injury or death would not have to be made public. For another, signing the agreement meant that the patient or representative lost the right to sue the nursing home if they believed the nursing home was at fault for injury to or death of the patient.
The Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, is the rule-making agency for nursing homes that accept Medicare and Medicaid. In 2017, CMS put out a rule banning the use of pre-dispute binding arbitration agreements by such nursing homes. This put the option of lawsuits back on the table for patients and families. However, the nursing home industry challenged the rule, and a U.S. district court judge placed an injunction (hold) on it. The rule has been under review by the federal government.
CMS has now issued a new rule about arbitration agreements. It went into effect Sept. 16. The new rule eliminates the ban, allowing nursing homes to ask residents (or their representatives) to sign pre-dispute arbitration agreements. But the new rule also includes some protections for residents:
- Nursing homes may not require residents to sign arbitration agreements as a condition of admission.
- Nursing homes must give residents 30 days to retract their arbitration agreement.
- Nursing home arbitration agreements cannot prevent residents from contacting federal or state authorities.
All in all, the new rule seems to give nursing homes a way to try to avoid costly lawsuits, but also maintains some rights and options for patients. It also builds some transparency into arbitration agreements and the arbitration process in nursing homes.
I think this new rule is an important factor for you to consider when choosing a nursing home for your mother. Some patient advocacy groups have expressed concerns over the new rule; nevertheless, the rule went into effect Sept. 16 and nursing homes have the option to ask you or your mother to sign an arbitration agreement. I encourage you to ask any facilities you are considering if they will ask for an arbitration agreement (remember, they cannot require it in order to admit your mother). If they will, ask to see a copy of it before you make your decision. You may even wish to have an attorney review the agreement with you and advise you on the pros and cons of signing.
You can find the entire new rule online at https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2019-14945.
You may also be interested in the Residents Federal and State Bill of Rights, which you can find here: https://www.health.state.mn.us/facilities/regulation/billofrights/docs/borcombined_eng_reg.pdf.
