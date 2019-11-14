Menu
Senior Menu

Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

California chicken casserole

Spinach salad

Fruit

TUESDAY

Stew

Biscuit

Cucumber salad

Fresh fruit

WEDNESDAY

Spaghetti with meat sauce

Green beans

Fruit

THURSDAY

Baked fish

Potato wedges

Pea and cheese salad

Fruit

FRIDAY

Cabbage roll

Mashed potatoes

Green beans

Fresh fruit

