Senior Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
California chicken casserole
Spinach salad
Fruit
TUESDAY
Stew
Biscuit
Cake with icing
WEDNESDAY
Roast beef dinner
Mashed potatoes with gravy
Carrot coin salad
Ice cream
THURSDAY
Shephard’s pie
Corn
Fruit
FRIDAY
Cabbage roll dinner
Mashed potatoes
Green beans
Fresh fruit