Senior Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Chicken-n-cheese enchilada
Fruit
TUESDAY
Roast turkey dinner
Cake
WEDNESDAY
Fish sandwich on a bun or alternate
Fresh fruit
THURSDAY
Harvest stew
Fruit
FRIDAY
Salisbury steak
Fresh fruit