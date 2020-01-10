Menu
Senior Menu

Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Chicken-n-cheese enchilada

Fruit

TUESDAY

Roast turkey dinner

Cake

WEDNESDAY

Fish sandwich on a bun or alternate

Fresh fruit

THURSDAY

Harvest stew

Fruit

FRIDAY

Salisbury steak

Fresh fruit

