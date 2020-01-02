Senior Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Impossible taco pie or alternate
Fresh fruit
TUESDAY
Glazed ham balls or alternate
Fruit
WEDNESDAY
Hamburger gravy
Mashed potatoes
Corn
Cookie
THURSDAY
Welcome 2020 Party
Roast pork dinner
Lemon 7-Up cake
FRIDAY
Split pea soup
Chicken salad sandwich
Fresh fruit