Senior Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.
Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.
For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.
MONDAY
Chili
Tossed salad
Corn bread
Fruit
TUESDAY
Champagne chicken
Rice
Peas/carrots
Juice
Fruit
WEDNESDAY
Meatloaf dinner
Calcannon – potatoes/cabbage
Parsley carrots
Fresh fruit
THURSDAY
Ham dinner or alternate
Au Gratin potatoes
Mexicali corn
Tiramisu cake
FRIDAY
Pea soup
Ham sandwich
Fruit