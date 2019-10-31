Senior Menu

Menu
Hot meals for people 60 or older are served at noon Monday through Friday at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St.

Meals are for anyone, regardless of income. A $4 donation is suggested. Meals are subject to change. Participants under age 60 are welcome at $7.50 each.

For reservations call 283-3460 the day before the meal. Cancellations may be made the day of the meal.

MONDAY

Chili

Tossed salad

Corn bread

Fruit

TUESDAY

Champagne chicken

Rice

Peas/carrots

Juice

Fruit

WEDNESDAY

Meatloaf dinner

Calcannon – potatoes/cabbage

Parsley carrots

Fresh fruit

THURSDAY

Ham dinner or alternate

Au Gratin potatoes

Mexicali corn

Tiramisu cake

FRIDAY

Pea soup

Ham sandwich

Fruit

